IGP In Hot Waters Over Failure To Promote Officers

About 82 aggrieved Police officers have dragged the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to court for failing to promote them after the completion of their studies through the study leave with pay policy of the service.

The aggrieved officers have sued the Attorney General (1st Defendant), the Ghana Police Service (2nd Defendant), and the Inspector General of Police (3rd Defendant) for acting unfairly and capriciously concerning the failure of the Ghana Police Service to promote them.

In the writ, sighted by DGN Online, the Police officers claim that they are due for promotions after the completion of their studies, through the study leave with pay policy, of the service, but they are yet to be promoted several months after the completion of their studies.

A portion of the writ noted that “All the Plaintiffs applied for the 2017/2018 Academic Year Study Leave with pay programme for Tertiary Courses ranging between two (2) to four (4) years’’.

It added that “Each and every Plaintiff having qualified were selected and made to enter into the requisite Bond to serve the Police Service upon completion of their various courses for at least Five (5) years upon condition that the Bond would be entreated when breached.”

Below is the writ;

BY Daniel Bampoe