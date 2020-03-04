JoyFM Driver, Unit Committee Member, Security Officer Fight Over ‘Wrong Parking’

A decision by a Unit Committee Member of the Roman Ridge Electoral Area, Ebenezer, to ask a man driving a JoyFM branded vehicle to park properly led to an exchange of blows in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4, at Roman Ridge, Accra.

The driver had parked the vehicle registered GT 9622 – 18 in the middle of the road and dropped off to engage in a conversation with a private security officer in front of residential apartment near the Roman Ridge Boxing Gym.

The Unit Committee had upon seeing the vehicle in the middle of the road, asked the driver to park properly.

However, that infuriated the driver and his security friend who were apparently enjoying their chat as they were both seen laughing before the driver was asked to park well.

They rained insults on each other and finally exchanged blows.

The Unit Committee Member later reported the case to the Roman Ridge Police Station.

BY Melvin Tarlue