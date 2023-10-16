Juabenhemaa Passes On

The late Nana Akosua Akyamaa III

The queenmother of the Asante Juaben Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Akyamaa III, has passed away at the age of 97

The news of the passing of Nana Akosua Akyamaa III, Juabenhemaa, has left the town of Juaben in a state of mourning.

The beloved queen, reigned for 28 years.

The solemn announcement was made by the leaders of Asuminam, with Nana Obugya Asante III, Asuminamhene, at the forefront.

Nana Obugya Asante III, accompanied by the nananom (elders) of Asuminam, conveyed the heart-wrenching news to Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Omanhene of Juaben, and Nana Kwaku Boateng III, Omanhene of New Juaben.

Nana Akosua Akyamaa III’s legacy is deeply etched in the history of Juaben.

Her 28-year reign was marked by her unwavering dedication to her people and the progress of her community. As the people of Juaben remember her, they do so with great respect and admiration for her years of service.