Jubail Specialist Hospital Launches 25th Anniversary

Staff of Jubail Specialist Hospital

Jubail Specialist Hospital, a private healthcare facility with a focus on providing general services, obstetrics, and gynaecology has launched its 25th-anniversary celebration.

The event was officially launched at its premises themed ‘enhancing wellbeing through innovations in healthcare”.

The facility since its establishment on September 25, 1996, was built to help with childbearing-related cases and has assisted reproductive treatment and gynecologic laparoscopic surgery.

Addressing guests at the launch, founder of the facility, Dr Kofi Amaniampong reminisced how Jubail Hospital started. He indicated that the name, Jubail, was inspired by a city in Saudi Arabia which also means “On the hill”.

“The dream to set up a private health facility was conceived in 1974; gracefully, 19 years down the line, the land we see this Jubail Hospital structure on was acquired.”

Having mentioned a few challenges encountered in acquiring the land, Dr Amaniampong who also happens to be the Medical Director at Jubail Specialist Hospital which he co-founded with his wife continued, “We completed the initial building of the hospital in 1996 with just two consulting rooms, three general wards and two sideward, an OPD space, and a theatre.”

“Presently, we boast of having done about 350 IVF Births and 2500 natural births,” Dr Amaniampong added.

Adding his voice, Board Chairman of Jubail Specialist Hospital, His Lordship Justice Alex Poku-Acheampong; an Appeals Court Judge, who also served as Ghana’s Judiciary Secretary and High Court Judge celebrated all stakeholders for their contribution in providing quality health care to Ghanaians for 25 years.

“It is of great pleasure to be a part of the story of the hospital, as not many would find the need of creating board members to help in managing the activities of their self-funded organizations. It is particularly significant to congratulate all staff of the hospital as we celebrate our 25 years of existence and provision of quality healthcare.”

The community has been key to Jubail’s values since the very beginning. Influencing and supporting the surrounding community and other agencies and partners within the health space in whatever small way possible has always been important to the Board and Management of the hospital who as part of the day’s activities presented a computer, printer, and other office equipment to the Tema West Municipal Health Directorate and a 1000-litre Water Tank to the Sakumono Village Community.