Mbappe Rejects PSG Extension

Kylian Mbappe

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, has turned down a six-year extension to his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which expires next summer, and would prefer to join Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe did not join his team-mates for Ander Herrera’s birthday party on Sunday, and is set for a meeting with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Mbappe has informed PSG that he actually doesn’t want to play with Messi, and added that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid and he is hoping that it happens before the transfer window closes.

“Kylian Mbappé wants to leave. He has requested his exit voucher and does not wish to extend. Either it’s Real Madrid this summer, or a free start in a year,” Vezirian tweeted.

“He had already warned several weeks ago that he did not want to play with Messi,” according to sources.