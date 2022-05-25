Judges Schooled On New Narcotics Law

Justice Dennis Adjei and Jonathan Osei Owusu in a group photograph with the participants

A workshop to equip judges and magistrates on the new Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) has been held in Kumasi.

The training was to expose the judicial actors on the different jurisdictions the Act provides to the trial courts and increase the confidence of judges to situate law enforcement within the public health context, including support for harm reduction for people who use drugs.

The Perfecter of Sentiments (POS) Foundation and the Judicial Training Institute organised the programme in partnership with the International Drug Policy Consortium (IDPC) and West Africa Drug Policy Network (WADPN)-Ghana chapter with funds from Open Society Foundation.

On March 20, 2020, Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019) and assented to by President Akufo-Addo on May 11, 2020.

The workshop was held last Friday on the theme: “Understanding the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019) – The role of judges in health, rights-based best practices to handle people who use drugs in the implementation of the Act.”

Executive Director of POS Foundation, Jonathan Osei Owusu, said the workshop was also intended to increase awareness about the new Narcotics Control Commission Act among national stakeholders.

According to him, the training will equip judges and magistrates to effectively handle offences under the Act 1019 at their courts, noting that the new law represents an important example for drug policy reform advocacy in West Africa.

The Acting Director of the Judicial Training Institute and Court of Appeal judge, Justice Dennis Adjei, said it was necessary to train the judges and magistrates on the new law to enable them to use it effectively.

“If a person who has a previous conviction for supply, distribution of narcotic drugs is convicted again, the person shall be given a life sentence,” he explained.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi