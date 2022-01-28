Judgment For 5 ‘Car Snatchers’ Today

Accused persons Ibrahim Issah, Mohammed Mustapha, Vivor Christopher, Benjamin Ajyei, and Seyram Addo

The Five suspected car snatchers who were arrested at Buipe in the Savannah Region for allegedly snatching a car from Banvum, a suburb of Tamale, have been arraigned before the Tamale Circuit Court.

The accused persons; Ibrahim Issah, 27, Mohammed Mustapha, 23, Vivor Christopher, 27, Benyamin Ajyei, 23, and Seyram Addo, 29, have been charged with conspiracy to rob, robbery, possession of fire arms and ammunition without lawful authority and possession of police and military accoutrements.

The five accused persons on the maiden appearance in court pleaded guilty to the charges and the court presided by His Honour Alexandra Oworae deferred the sentencing to today (Friday).

Another suspect, Alhassan Mohammed, a teacher who is alleged to be an informant of the gang pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been remanded into prison custody to reappear in court on February 9, 2022.

The Tamale Circuit Court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of some three persons believed to be suppliers of fire arms and ammunition to the accused persons.

On Sunday , January 23, 2022 when the accused persons were arrested, the police found 13 assorted mobile phones, one Falcon foreign pistol loaded with 9mm ammunition, a wallet containing a bunch of keys together with two handcuffs key, two Voter’s ID cards, Melcom card, Access Bank card and cash of GH¢21.20p during a search conducted.

Some military uniforms, police ballistic helmet and police uniforms were also found in the Toyota Camry Spider with registration number GX6923-20.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has distanced itself from the alleged soldier who was arrested with four others at Buipe in the Savannah Region for allegedly snatching a car in Tamale in the Northern Region.

