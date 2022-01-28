Fuel Tanker Blast Leaves Scores Homeless

A scene after the blast



THERE WAS an explosion at Kaase near Asokwa in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, last Friday when a fuel tanker was discharging fuel into a tricycle, leading to the burning down of makeshift wooden structures.

The horrific incident has led to several people becoming homeless as the place that they refer to as home, have been totally gutted by fire.

Fortunately, there were no loss of human lives or serious injuries as the fear-stricken people managed to flee from harm’s way immediately the dangerous blast occurred.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that a tricycle was syphoning fuel from a tanker into gallons, when suddenly the tricycle caught fire, but attempts by people to douse it proved futile.

The inferno spread into the tanker, which then exploded and the fire spread quickly in different directions.

Within some few minutes, the inferno had flattened about 21 wooden structures, which served as accommodation for some people, destroying all their valuables.

The people at the scene, including both the tanker driver and the tricycle rider, managed to ran from the unsafe place, thereby preventing possible loss of lives and injuries.

The personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were then called to the scene to douse the blaze. The exact cause of the inferno is still under investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi