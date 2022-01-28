Nuclear Power Ghana Board Sworn In

The Energy Minister swearing in Mr Dzamesi

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has sworn in the Board of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) with Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, as member.

The Board is chaired by Prof. Benjamin J.B. Nyarko, Director General, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) with other officials like William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy – Power, Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa, Emmanuel Twum Antwi-Darkwah, Chief Executive of VRA, Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director, NPG, Anthony Dzadzra, Director, Policy, Planning, Budgeting Monitoring & Evaluation, Ministry of Energy, and Dr. Robert Bright Mawuko Sogbadji, Deputy Director, Renewable & Nuclear Energy, Ministry of Energy, all as members.

Bui Power Authority, Volta River Authority and Ghana Atomic Energy Commission are the shareholders of NPG, the owner/operator organisation for Ghana’s first nuclear power plant.

NPG was formed as a limited liability company in July 2019 and has the responsibility to execute nuclear power project development in the country including issues such as siting, grid infrastructure assessment for compatibility, vendor selection, construction, commissioning, operation & maintenance and decommissioning of nuclear power plant(s). NPG therefore, is the heart of Ghana’s nuclear power project and has embraced the challenge to deliver on target.