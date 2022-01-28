1st Africa Technovate Awards Slated For April 2

Ambrose Yennah

AFRICA INTEGRATED Development and Communications Consultancies (AIDEC) has re-launched the maiden edition of the Africa Technovate Awards and Fair to appreciate and reward players of the technological space.

The awards programme and a fair are scheduled to come off on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra under the theme ‘Information Technology and the Way Forward for Africa under the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

As part of the new preparations to allow for more inclusivity, and to bring out the best in technology, innovation, and creativity in Africa, the closing date for nominations has been fixed for Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The technology and innovations awards ceremony are to recognise and reward African technology companies who have blazed the trail for several years and budding young innovative and creative tech companies charting a path for Africa in a fast digitally transforming world.

The awards will challenge and motivate tech companies driving digital solutions to even do more to make Africa stay competitive, especially under the era of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of AIDEC, Ambrose Yennah, said the ceremony will be graced by key stakeholders and a number of distinguished guests adding the event will be held physically with about 150 persons in attendance and virtually for all persons throughout Africa and beyond.

All countries in Africa are targets for inclusion in the Africa Technovate Awards particularly Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Cameroun, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Gambia, Niger.

Category

The award has three sections – Sector Awards (Silver category), Regional Awards (Gold category), and the Africa Awards (Platinum category).

Criteria

A nominated individual or organisation must be registered as an ICT company or service provider in the ICT sector and must show a track record of performance in the technology space.

Awardees must have demonstrated creativity, originality, and initiative in technology design and programming, among others. They must also have industry standards by establishing and demonstrating organisational best practices.

The company, as well, must demonstrate standards and show evidence of innovation and creativity using information technology to transform business operations.