Electrochem, Ada West Assembly Collaborate

Ms Dzigbordi Kwaku Dosoo briefing the team from the Ada West District Assembly

ELECTROCHEM GHANA Limited, the largest salt and chlorine-alkali manufacturing firm in West Africa, and the Ada West District Assembly have committed to working in close collaboration for the common good of Ada.

Coordinating Director of the Assembly, Aaron Otoo, who led some departmental heads on a familiarisation tour of Electrochem Ghana Limited’s site at Sege earlier in the week, said “… the feeling is that of positivity considering the transformation we have come to see and the prospects that holds for the assembly and generally the Ada state. The assembly will play its part as partners in development for the common good of the Ada state.”

He described as worthy and impressive the rapid development of the site, the ongoing effort to restore the Songor Lagoon to its natural ecological state, the volume of work that is going into restructuring the site and the strides made within the period of one year of the company’s operation.

While conducting the assembly officials around the site, Dzigbordi Kwaku Dosoo, Lead Consultant for Electrochem Ghana Ltd., noted that the company’s strategy is to put community interest before commercial interest.

“… that is why in just a year of operation, even when profit is made, we continue to roll out bespoke and impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in rapid succession such as the ongoing construction of a multi-purpose sports village at Sege, disbursement of three million cedi interest-free loan to local women entrepreneurs, and our community water supply project through which we deliver potable water to Ada communities identified to have recurrent challenges to ease the burden of the people…,” she stated.

She assured the assembly of regular updates on the company’s operations and a more effective collaboration to make the relationship mutually beneficial.

Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I, Queen of the Royal Adibiawe Clan of Ada, who doubles as the CSR Director of Electrochem Ghana Limited, said the good intentions of Electrochem for the people of Ada has started manifesting, and making life interesting to many people.

She made reference to the scholarships that were offered to students, the rehabilitation of access roads in communities around the concession and the 20-unit toilet facility which was built and recently handed over to the Lolonya community.

