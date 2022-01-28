Joe Beecham For Kent Worships 2022 In UK

Rev. Joe Beecham

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Rev. Joe Beecham, has been named one of the headline acts for this year’s edition of Kent Worships event in the United Kingdom (UK) on March 5, 2022.

The event will take place at Victory Academy School, Magpie Hall Road, Chatham, ME4 5JB, UK. It will be hosted by Rev. Dr. Henry Godson-Afful. It will kick off at 4pm through to 9pm respectively.

Ministers of God such as Pastor Kwame Amponsah (UK), Papa Richie (UK), Pastor Matthew Godson-Afful (UK), Anointed Edmund, Dayo Bello (UK), KLCI choir, ICGC Greater Grace Choir, Min Daniel & BFMi UK Praise team, among others will grace the event.

Rev. Joe Beecham will also lead a group of gospel icons to thrill worshippers at the event which promises to be a spirit-filled and divine atmosphere of soul-lifting praise and worship interspersed with prayer.

He is expected to thrill worshipers with some of his praise and worship songs which include ‘Wo Ye Nyame’, ‘Let The Fire Fall’, ‘Okatamodo Meda W’ase’, ‘M’asesa’, ‘Bisa Ewurade’, ‘Dabi’, ‘Sam Yare’, ‘I Must Desire’ among others.

His masterpieces are heavenly inspiring as they send believers to their knees in worship and heal the broken-hearted.

As a pastor and a choir leader at the Holy Fire Ministries in Takoradi, Rev. Joe Beechem has ministered to various congregations in most regions of Ghana and ministered internationally in Germany, the Netherlands, UK, USA and Italy.

Since he emerged on the gospel music scene in 1998 with the release of his first album, ‘M’asem Bi’, he has not looked back, and continues to share his experience with people who are affected by his music in different ways.

As one of the country’s celebrated gospel act, Rev. Joe Beecham has inspired and propagated the gospel of Christ through soul inspiring gospel songs.

His style of performance has carved a niche for him in the highly competitive gospel music market.

He officially launched his ministry, “Joe Beecham Ministries” on March 4, 2015, after years of hibernation in the music industry.

The focus of the ministry is to carry the message of hope and righteousness to humanity as well as organising young people to reach out to the villages to spread the word through praise-and-worship workshops.

Joe Beecham has received several awards in his ministry, including winning the first ‘New Artiste of the Year’ award during the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards in 1998 with the hit song ‘Asɛm Bia Me Kakyirɛ Wo’.

By George Clifford Owusu