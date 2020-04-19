Juliet Asante Queries Reuters Over Covid-19 Report On Africa

Juliet Asante

Actress Juliet Asante has registered her displeasure with a recent report by Reuters projecting some 300,000 Africans will die due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The report, she suggested did not reflect the element of fairness, as a core principle of ethical journalism.

According to Reuter’s Friday report the COVID-19 pandemic would likely kill at least 300,000 Africans and risks pushing 29 million into extreme poverty, citing the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) for calling for a $100 billion safety net for the continent.

The report further stated that the “Africa’s 54 countries have so far reported fewer than 20,000 confirmed cases of the disease, just a fraction of the more than two million cases reported globally.

But the World Health Organization warned on Thursday that Africa could see as many as 10 million cases in three to six months.”

But Juliet challenged the fairness of the report.

“Start the story by first announcing how many people have died in your region NOW, before you talk about what is HOPED to happen in Africa… or don’t you think that’s only fair reporting Reuters,” she asked the international media house after she shared a link to the report on her Facebook on Saturday.

By Francis Addo