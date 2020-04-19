Ignore NDC Propanganda On Covid-19 – Lower Manya Krobo NPP

The New Patriotic Party in Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region is urging the people to ignore what they see as undue politicization and deliberate misinformation of the public by the opposition NDC in the area on the Coronavirus outbreak.

Goldman Awuku Dodzi, the NPP Constituency Secretary in a press statement said the NDC is using propaganda to create fear and panic among the people regarding the outbreak.

He said the latest attempt by the NDC Regional leadership to link the detected COVID-19 cases at the AFCONS Railway Construction ‘site B camp’ in Kpong to the recent National Identification Authority (NIA) registration exercise in the municipality is absurd and lacks what he called ‘logical comprehension’

He said it is coming from a “sinking party that wants to gain public attention at the detriment of the good people of Lower Manya Krobo.”

The NPP secretary said in late March 2020, the Ghana Health Service published the first case of the virus in the Eastern region, specifically at the ‘camp B’ site of the Indians working on the Tema to Mpakadan Railway line.

According to him, the local workers of AFCONS following the arrival of the six Indians quickly sent a report to the MCE through the assembly member for the area who duly informed the health authorities about the situation, saying the authorities acted swiftly contrary to the NDC claims.

“As part of the details, the health personnel monitored the Indians in the camp for the required 14 days as part of the COVID-19 detection and management protocols and further extended surveillance for an additional two days.

“It was on the 16th day on their routine checks that one Indian started to cough coupled with high temperature.”

He added that “Thereafter, samples were taken to Nuguchi and later found out to be positive. Currently, 29 Indians and 2 Ghanaians who live with them at the camp contracted the virus. They have been isolated and are receiving the needed care from the Ghana Health service’.”

The secretary said “it therefore, beats our imagination where the NDC as a responsible organisation sought its information from to conclude that some of the infected workers were spotted at an NIA registration centre in the Ahudzo Electoral Area.”

He said the two Ghanaians infected at the camp confirmed that they did not have Ghana Card or participated in any NIA registration.

He said “it is very unfortunate that upon all these verifiable facts and the time that the spirit of this nation is united to confront a real threat to human race, the NDC whose stock-in-trade is to create confusion and deliberately misinformed and twist facts are at it again.”

BY Daniel Bampoe