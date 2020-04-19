Micheal Baafi Fetes Kids

THE Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Board, Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, yesterday brought smiles on the faces of sick children at the Koforidua Central Hospital, when he fed them and gave them gifts.

According to him, it is his duty as a native of Koforidua to assist the needy and also help to raise the standard of the hospital to an enviable status.

As a result, he has donated half of his salary for the next three months to support activities of the Regional Hospital in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also donated free personal protective equipment to the Koforidua Division of the Ghana Police Service and distributed thousands of Infrared thermometers, gloves, face masks, veronica buckets, bowls, liquid soaps and tissues and other sanitary items to the timber market, and Koforidua Central Market.

Speaking to DGN Online, he said that the regional hospital particularly the children’s wards lacks certain facilities and called on stakeholders to support the hospital to deliver quality healthcare.

“Government cannot do it alone. I am calling on the private sector to get involved in the fight against Covid-19 and the provision of quality healthcare. I would like to encourage cooperate bodies in Koforidua to give out to the hospital.”

He said that the accelerated development of Koforidua is dear to his heart and his promised to do more to help improve how things are done in the Eastern Regional capital.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua