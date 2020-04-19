‘l Don’t Know If My Family Have Coronavirus’

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he may have already recovered from Covid-19.

De Bruyne has been isolating in Manchester since the UK government imposed a nationwide lockdown in response to the pandemic.

The 28-year old and his family have been unwell, but without being tested for the coronavirus they have no way of knowing whether they have had it.

“At the beginning of the lockdown my family was sick for eight or nine days,” De Bruyne said. “It started with my little boy, then my older boy and then my wife, but I don’t know if we had it or not.

“Luckily we are out of it and the last two or three weeks has been really good and we are finding a routine and everything so we are fine.

“I had just a little bit of pain in my throat but out of the four I was really good in comparison to the other ones. I am happy that they feel fine and now they are doing really well.”

De Bruyne has been keeping up his fitness at home while City and the rest of the Premier League wait for the green light to restart training — even posting a video of himself using his two sons as leg weights.

“You have to keep them entertained and they want to have fun,” he added. “It was just a joke. I didn’t want to post it but my missus was like ‘this is funny and people will like it.’ In the end it was just some fun and a lot of people enjoyed it.”

City teammate Bernardo Silva has said he is learning how to play the piano and cook during the lockdown in Portugal.