Juliet Ibrahim Graduates With First Degree

Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has graduated with her first bachelor’s degree after years of focusing on her career.

In a Facebook post on May 16, 2025, the actress revealed that she gained fame at age 19, shortly after completing high school, and became too busy to pursue higher education.

Juliet explained that as the eldest child, she chose to put her university dreams on hold to allow her younger siblings to continue their education.

However, four years ago, a friend encouraged her to follow her dreams, reminding her that it’s never too late to get a degree. She then enrolled at Berkeley College and studied online, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Communications.

“I’m proud to share that I’ve officially earned my first-ever degree,” she wrote. “This journey was far from easy, but I stayed committed.”

Juliet said balancing school, motherhood, and her full-time career required hard work and resilience. She expressed her joy about the achievement and thanked everyone who supported her.

“I can’t wait to walk across that graduation stage — definitely a moment I’ll never forget,” she added, encouraging other women to stay focused and never give up on their goals.