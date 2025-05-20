Mercy Johnson Explains Weight Loss

Mercy Johnson-Okojie

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has revealed the reason behind her noticeable weight loss, attributing it to a recent thyroid surgery following a cancer scare.

The actress, who has been in the spotlight for her transformation, shared her experience during a conversation with veteran actress Joke Silva. She explained that the surgery was part of a life-changing journey she and her family had to embrace.

“I had a cancer scare and I had my thyroid removed,” Johnson said. “It was a journey for us because we have kids, and my lastborn was just six months old at the time. My husband and I had to accept that this was the new us and move forward with the surgery.”

She went on to reveal the long-term impact of the procedure, including being placed on medication for life. “They told me I couldn’t miss my medication and explained the side effects. It was a lot to take in,” she shared.

Reflecting on the process, Mercy said her current weight loss results from accepting her new reality and adjusting to life post-surgery. “I’m reconciling with all of this. I’ve reached a point where I understand this is who I am now, and I’m learning to live in this new comfort zone.”