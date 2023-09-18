Julius Debrah Changes Gear In Mahama Running Mate Bid

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, bid to become the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general elections is gathering momentum as he pushes for the support of some party members.

Debrah, who initially claimed to be disinterested in the position, has intensified his lobbying skills with the use of party members.

Constituency chairmen, regional youth organizers, and parliamentary candidates of the party accros the country particularly from his home region of Eastern at the weekend embarked on a walk to galvanize support for the selection of Debrah as running mate to John Dramani Mahama in the crucial election, which is being described as a do or die contest, having suffered two defeats in a row.

So far, the names of Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, an accomplished academic and former Minister of Education, and Julius Debrah, an entrepreneur-turned-politician with experience in various sectors, are making the rounds. The two are from the Central and Eastern regions, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the constituency chairmen, the New Juaben South Constituency Chairman for the NDC, Selassie Amuzu, averred that Julius Debrah is the right candidate to partner John Mahama to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

He added that Debrah is a successful businessman and politician, who has risen through the ranks in his political career and became regional chairman, minister, and chief of staff, which positions him as the perfect candidate for the position.

Meanwhile, Osman Abdullah Nabali, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer for the NDC, observed that the ruling NPP will likely elect Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, which may affect the NDC votes in the Northern sector.

Therefore, the NDC also needs a formidable running mate from the southern sector to maximize votes, particularly among the youth.

Nabali believes that Julius Debrah is the right person for the role.

In summary, while Mr Debrah’s entrepreneurship background and practical problem-solving skills offer a different perspective, Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s academic expertise and experience in education policy offer a unique strength.

Ultimately, the decision of who will become John Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 election will depend on the campaign’s goals, the desired skills set, and the pairing that resonates most with Ghanaian voters.

The race for the running mate position for the NDC Flagbearer for the 2024 general election has intensified waiting for the candidate to select his choice.

