Thursday Is Kwame Nkrumah Holiday

Ambrose Dery

The Government, through the Ministry of the Interior, has declared Thursday, September 21, 2023, as a statutory public holiday.

This was contained in a statement by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to mark the celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

“The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, September 21, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a statement on the Ministry’s website said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe