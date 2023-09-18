Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – The Political Cynosure

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana’s presidential contest, without a doubt, is increasingly drifting away from the regime of populist propaganda and mere political affiliation to a regime of competency, integrity, and proven track records.

This consideration constitutes the very qualities citizens look out for when electing political leaders, particularly presidential candidates.

The appetite, demands, and expectations of citizens have expanded due to a form perception emanating from an opulent lifestyle of some political figures and the nature of African political campaigns.

It is natural for right-thinking members of society to align themselves to political candidates known for making positive impacts on society, and with policies targeting especially the vulnerable.

A political opponent whether internally or externally will naturally attack their fierce competitor, who ideally will be the centre of attention in all propaganda and major discourse.

Ghanaians would require an extension of current leadership with nuanced mixture of acumen wedged in an understanding of the broad political polarization of our country, the huge diversity, huge demands and interest.

Ghanaians will love to have a leader who can build bridges in the midst of global economic challenges; a leader with the magic wand, the most committed and experienced one with an extraordinary qualities to cause extraordinary political history, and gains to break the Ghanaian historic political eight year cycle.

A man who exudes an aura to unite people of ethnic, political, religious, age, gender, and academic divide, an emotionally intelligent, positive-minded, humble, focused, with integrity and respectful.

One man stands tall and fits in perfectly into our current political quest to get a leader come January 2025. The current political cynosure is no other person but H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Lady Vera Wiredu

Development Communications Specialist

By: Lady Vera