Lawyer Requests Coroner’s Inquest Into Mohbad’s Death

The late Mohbad

A human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, has requested a Coroner’s Inquest to investigate and determine the cause of the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

This was contained in a letter to the Attorney-General of Lagos, posted on the lawyer’s Facebook page on Monday.

The letter partly read, “In line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s Systems Law of Lagos State, we hereby request for a Coroner’s Inquest to investigate and determine the cause and circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

“Importantly, we humbly request that you exercise the power under Section 17 of the Coroner’s System Law to order exhumation of his body for the Chief Medical Examiner to anatomically determine the cause of his death.

“Upon conclusion of the Coroner’s inquest, we are hopeful that the findings of the investigation will be made public and those found wanting would be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities.”

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 at age 27.