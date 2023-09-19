Julius Debrah Lobbie For Mahama’s Running Mate

Some Constituency Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC who have classified themselves as “Friends of Julius Debrah over the weekend embarked on a Health Walk to rally support for the choice of Julius Debrah, a former chief of staff, as John Mahama’s running mate in the 2024 general election.

The well-bused party supporters walk was led by some constituency chairmen, organisers, and Parliamentary candidates among others from the various regions, who last Saturday stormed the Ayi Mensah Toll Booth and walked to the Peduase Lodge in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region in solidarity, calling on Julius Debrah to consider the running mate slot.

Even though Julius Debrah has publicly denied lobbying for the running mate slot, the New Juaben South Constituency Chairman for the NDC, Selassie Amuzu, speaking after the walk said the former chief of staff is the ideal choice to work with John Mahama to overthrow the NPP in 2024.

According to him, the former chief of staff commonly called chief in NDC circles is a successful businessman and politician who rose through the political ranks of the party and hence deserved the running mate slot.

Meanwhile, the move by the NDC members to push Julius Debrah for the running slot is because they believe that the New Patriotic Party will undoubtedly choose Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer, which may have an impact on NDC votes in the northern sector

As a result, the NDC also needs a strong running mate from the southern sector to maximize votes, especially among young people who think Julius Debrah is the best choice.

The NDC also believes Julius Debrah has the complete backing of NDC youth to be their running mate since he embodies their dreams and that they feel given him the chance to serve as running partner, the party’s youth will be greatly motivated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe