Jullie Jay Nominated For Award

Jullie Jay

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Jullie Jay-Kanz, has secured a nomination for Best Christian Blogger of the Year at the highly anticipated 2024 Praise Achievement Awards (PAA).

This annual event celebrates excellence in the gospel music industry and is regarded as the biggest night in Ghana’s gospel scene.

Jullie Jay, who is a prominent figure at Gospel Spotlight, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for this recognition. She remains optimistic about clinching the title in her competitive category.

“This nomination affirms my years of hard work in providing quality and credible content through my blogging,” she stated. “Over the past year, I have carved out my place in the new media industry.”

In an industry often dominated by men, Jullie Jay has fought hard to reach this point in her career. She encouraged her followers to rally behind her as she vies for the award.

“I am grateful for this nomination—please vote for me!” she urged on her Facebook page.

The 2024 Praise Achievement Awards will take place on Sunday, November 24, at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, Accra. The glamorous red carpet event kicks off at 3pm, followed by the main ceremony at 6pm.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke