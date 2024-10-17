Jahbeloved, Others Collaborate On ‘Stand For Peace’

Jahbeloved

Ghanaian reggae musician Jahbeloved, together with some friends, has released a peace song titled ‘Stand For Peace’ with a call on politicians to ensure that Ghanaians continue to enjoy peace during and after the December 7 elections.

The peace song is a collaboration of 14 Ghanaian reggae dancehall artistes and it advises Ghanaians to conduct themselves appropriately to ensure peace is sustained in the country.

The song was produced by Kormantse Muziki, with instrumentation by Fantiman Joujou, with live drums by Frank Nana Yaw Godswill and live bass by Felix Tettey Amankwah.

The blend of musicians who featured on the peace song include, Jahbeloved, 7 Fireside, Kente, Knii Lante, Osagyefo, XLNC Fiifi Selah, Ruki, Alaptawan, Kwame Partan, Oko Lacy, Fantiman Joujou, Kojo Kombolo, Topgyal Renner and Aklerh.

According to Jahbeloved, the message in the song is a call for peace, patriotism and fairness as Ghana heads into the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media on what pushed him to record the song, Jahbeloved said he thought it necessary and timely to rally these well-meaning artistes to express their messages through the medium they know best; music.

He urged the various political parties and leaders to put Ghana first and project peace and fairness before, during and after the elections.

To the Ghanaian youth, he said, “As we go to vote, let’s do everything to put Ghana first. Defend your motherland; don’t let greedy people use you for parochial interests.”

“We want to state that the song is not a call to docility nor an endorsement for any political party. It is a call for all involved in the elections to make sure we do this without any ‘major news’. We also hope the song becomes an anthem for not only Election 2024 but every other election after that,” he added.

The video was produced in collaboration with the artistes on the track. Each of them provided their own footage which was masterfully blended together in the studios of Imperial Media Concepts in Texas, USA.