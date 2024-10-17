Adutwum Advocates Common Books For Africa

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has proposed the publication of common books for all African children in different languages to tell the continent’s story and what they were expected to know.

He appealed to the African Union (AU) Commission for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to put together a team to come out with books that would equip the African children with unique ideas and skill sets to make them work very hard towards attaining their goals as Africans.

Dr. Adutwum made the call when the African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Mohammed Belhocine, led a four-member delegation to pay a courtesy call on him in Accra on Monday.

The team was in the country to participate in the maiden African Skills Week being hosted by Ghana.

The Education Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, was full of praise for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support towards the development of education in the country, making Ghana the toast of other African countries.

He assured the African Union of Ghana’s readiness to support any African country that was prepared to emulate the education reforms in the country to transform its education system.

The African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Mohammed Belhocine, announced that the only means by which the African continent could develop was by promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) among its youth.

He explained that for African countries to industrialise as well as the youth to get jobs or create their own jobs require that African countries should strive to focus on the development of TVET in their countries, to train the critical manpower needs of the countries.

He praised Dr. Adutwum for his vision and innovation he has brought into the nation’s education space, which transformed the nation very fast and hoped that other African countries could emulate such developments.

The Commissioner lamented the low support for the TVET sector among some African countries, leading to slow development of such countries and called for all nations to have a second look at promoting the development of TVET in their countries.

The Commissioner appealed to Dr. Adutwum to attend an upcoming conference in November this year to discuss TVET education and other developments in the continent’s education situation.