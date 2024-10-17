New Appointments At UG School Of Law

Prof Thomas Kojo Stephens, Dr. Kweku Ainuson and Prof Atudiwe Atupare

The University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) has new heads of departments.

They will take charge of three new departments within the School. They are Prof. Peter Atudiwe Atupare, Department of Public Law, Prof. Thomas Kojo Stephens, Department of Private Law, and Dr. Kweku Ainuson, Department of International Legal Studies.

The appointments were made by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo. These are in line with UGSoL’s strategic thrust to position the School as the best in Africa in the teaching and learning of law.

Prof. Atupare is a former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Cape Coast. He is a prominent Public Law lecturer and consultant in Ghana whose opinions are widely sought after in both corporate and public sectors. He has wide-ranging experience and expertise in Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Criminal Law, Administrative Law, Employment and Labour Law, and the Law of Torts. He was voted the best lecturer by the University of Ghana Law Students Union for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Prof. Stephens on the other hand is an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana School of Law and the Coordinator of the Master’s in Energy Law Programme. He serves as Chairman of the University’s Disciplinary Board for Junior Members and is also a senior partner at Stobe Law, where he heads the energy practice. In 2022, he was awarded the inaugural Provost’s Publication Award for Best Researcher in Mid-Career at the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana, in recognition of his outstanding research output. He also won the Overall Best Researcher in the College of Humanities in 2024. Additionally, he was voted Best Lecturer in both 2022 and 2024.

Dr. Ainuson is a senior lecturer at the School of Law, University of Ghana. He also serves as the Coordinator of the Master’s in Natural Resources Law Programme. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Joint Examiners Board at the University of Ghana and the Chairman of the University of Professional Studies’ Appeals Board. He was previously an Assistant Professor at the Mississippi State University in the United States of America.

Commenting on the appointments, Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of UGSoL, said “They come with a fresh breath of great expertise, passion, and a track record of excellence. The appointments are timely and aligned with the strategic objectives of UGSoL. I am confident that they will significantly impact the positioning of the School.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Prof. Atupare said, “We welcome this opportunity to be trailblazers for the new departments at UGSoL. We will work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in us by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.”