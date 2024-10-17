Pastor Kofy To Host ‘Ghana’s Praiz Experience’

Francis Kofi Blewusi Dedzi

Gospel artiste and songwriter, Francis Kofi Blewusi Dedzi, popularly known in the gospel music scene as Pastor Kofy, is set to host the maiden edition of his annual concert dubbed ‘Ghana’s Praiz Experience’.

The concert will take place at the Oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel International in Accra, on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

A lot has gone into the planning of the concert, and the organisers are hopeful that patrons will no doubt have refreshing experience even weeks after the show.

It is expected to attract very huge congregation of gospel music lovers, and will feature a number of celebrated veteran gospel acts including Pastor Josh Laryea, Kwaku Gyasi among others.

Team Eternity Ghana, Soul Winners, and Band Fra will also perform at the event alongside talented artistes such as Gwendolyn Sackey and Alexandra Aboagye as well as a surprise female guest artiste.

The upcoming event will go a long way to further the gains of Pastor Kofy, who shot to fame in 2017 following his impressive performance as a contestant of Mentor 2 music reality show where he placed second.

Since then, Pastor Kofy has maintained a relatively low profile on the commercial music scene, but continues to pursue his passion quietly.

He has won a number of awards including Song of the Year and Energetic Artiste at 2018 edition of the Ghana Gospel Music Awards.

Pastor Kofy, who holds a degree in Music from the Methodist University Ghana, is the brain behind gospel music events such as Ogyacious Praiz, Royal Xperience among others.

He has featured international acts such Ayanda Ntanzi, Dzimusic, MOG Music, Jacky Larbi, among others on some of his songs.

He has also ministered on some major events like Adom Praiz, Happy FM Mass Wedding, MTN platforms, banks end of year events, Charterhouse events and a host of others.