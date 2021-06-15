Junior Police Officers Promotional Course Begins

The Police Administration has begun a course for 11,854 junior police officers who are due for promotion.

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, who officially opened the course at the Police Training School in Accra, said a total of 2,458 constables across the country were taking part in the course which would run from June to October, this year.

He said the quality of human resources in every organisation is considered paramount for high quality performance and sustainability, and the Ghana Police Service was no exception.

“The pursuit of human development is central to the police administration’s reform agenda to make the service one of the best in the world,”

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh said, adding that the police administration, this year, has granted study leave to 489 personnel to pursue higher education both in Ghana and abroad.

“As part of initiatives to build the capacity of personnel through in–service training, several specialised courses including high risk operation and survival training and detective training, have been organised for 863 police officers across the country.”

He revealed that crime continued to evolve in a very sophisticated fashion and perpetrated by a network of well-resourced and well-connected criminal gangs both within the country and across its borders.

“This poses a major threat to human security and national development,” he reiterated.

Director General in-charge of Human Resource, COP Nana Asoma Hinneh, said promotional courses over the years used to be organised in a rush, normally in December where all personnel pending promotion irrespective of their ranks were jam-packed in one classroom.

He said this resulted in ineffective teaching and learning.

“This year, we are doing a different thing and per our timetable, the constables are taking their course this month and this will be followed by lance corporals, corporals, sergeants and inspectors.”

He said this was aimed at ensuring effective teaching and learning.

Also present at the ceremony was the Director General (DG) in charge of Special Duties, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the DG in charge of Legal, COP Kofi Boakye, DG in charge of Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, among other senior police officers.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey