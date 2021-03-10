Jupitar Targets World Market

Jupitar

Talented reggae/dancehall artiste Michael Okine, popularly known as Jupitar, who released his 20-track album, ‘The One’ last Saturday, says he is working tirelessly to become a global icon through his music.

The dancehall act, who is credited with a number of songs, hopes his new album will propel him onto the international music market and cement his place as one of Ghana’s finest artistes with international recognition. He seems to be doing well on the local music scene.

With his unique style and style of play, Jupitar has gained the admiration of many young people in some parts of the country with his good voice, lyrics and stagecraft.

The new album, which is yet to hit both local and international music markets, has been equipped with twenty danceable tracks to entertain his numerous fans in Ghana and beyond.

The album, which cuts across multiple genres of reggae, dancehall, afrobeats and hiplife, featured acts such as Samini, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Tinny, and Yaa Pono, among others.

The album was jointly produced by Jupitar, Brainy Beatz, Dee Shine, Genius Selection and Biskiit Beat, with mixing and mastering credits to Kamillion.

The songs on the album will soon be available on the various digital stores for his fans to download.

He told GNA Entertainment after the release of the album, “This masterpiece demonstrates my readiness for the international music markets and I believe I am the one to make Ghana extra proud, not disrespecting other artistes, which is why this album is called ‘The One’.

Jupitar said the album meant a lot to him because from the start of his career till now, most fans doubted his abilities because he was not releasing enough songs to satisfy them.

“I’m that type of person who wants to bring out something different and my uniqueness can’t be measured with nothing and I am bent on bringing out some world-class songs.

“With this album, I was not focused on my specialty which is dancehall but I was able to fuse some foreign instruments like jazz and I hope these songs would satisfy music-loving fans,’’ he added.

You can stream and download the album on: Sparta.ffm.to/jupitar-the-one.

By George Clifford Owusu