Namibia First Lady Fights Internet Trolls

Monica Geingos

The First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, has sent a strong warning to internet trolls who she alleged have “slut-shammed” her.

She sent a powerful message to the trolls on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2021, warning them to stop hurling insults at her online.

“I’ve decided that enough is enough… I will not be silenced anymore,” Madam Geingos warned in a video posted on social media Monday.

“I recently instituted defamation lawsuit against this type of behavior..,” according to her.

According to her, on a regular basis, she has been subjected to

“slut-shaming.”

On some occasions, she said she had been labeled as “fat, ugly, stupid and too ambitious” by cyber bullies.

Madam Geingos, aged 44, is the third wife of Namibian President Hage Geingob, 79.

She and the President got married in 2015.

“When they are not asking when or if my husband will impregnate me…. When I’m not ‘busy being a manipulative, deceitful gold-digger,’ I am ‘busy running the country’ as I have ‘bewitched my old Sugar Daddy husband’ who is ‘too blind to see through my feminine charms,'” she added.

“When you stand up for yourself… You will be called a troublemaker, too aggressive, too unladylike. That is why many of us prefer not to challenge gender bias. That’s why we endure being called gold-diggers, sluts… Too fat or too thin,” according to her.

As part of the #InternationalWomensDay #ChooseToChallenge theme, FLON challenges gendered insults as they humiliate and reduce women into restrictive boxes of societal norms and expectations. Watch the full video here:https://t.co/8oNL2kQvYK#SilenceWillNotProtectYou Thread pic.twitter.com/BY3j69qAwc — First Lady, Namibia (@FirstLadyNam) March 8, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue