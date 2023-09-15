JUSAG Demands Protection For Workers

Samuel Afotey Otu

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has called for adequate security protection and some risk allowance for its members in the wake of the recent attack on the Tamale District Court in the Northern Region and assault of Court bailiffs across the country.

JUSAG President, Samuel Afotey Otu, who made the call during the 2023 Judicial Service Staff Durbar and Open Forum in Cape Coast, indicated that the incident is a wake-up call for its members to be considered for risk allowances as it sends a signal that all employees of the service are at risk.

“As members of the judicial service, it is our solemn duty to nurture and protect the justice system… As we do this and more, let us enhance security in our Courts to protect and safeguard staff, Judges and Magistrates and our clients,” Mr. Out indicated.

He said with this inherent danger, provision of risk allowance should not be seen as too much for staff of the Judicial Service.

Mr. Otu indicated that the theme for the event – ‘Building the Pillars of Justice in the Ghanaian Justice System’ best suits their circumstance and the times, because a solid foundation of justice has been laid and it is incumbent on every staff to build the pillars to a successful future.”

“We have witnessed significant upspring of court infrastructure. The e-justice services are progressing steadily with virtual court hearings, and there can be said to be abundant laws, rules and procedures to guide our operations.”

“When these are put in place, the pillars of justice will not be built unless the most important part is well taken care of – that is the human resource management,” he stated.

Mr. Otu also expressed JUSAG members’ appreciation to the Chief Justice, her immediate predecessor, and the Judicial Secretary for the diverse roles they played in the approval and implementation of the new salary structure for staff of the service.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction about the challenges witnessed during the negotiations of the salary and related allowances which appear to be a feature every two years, adding that the delay in the completion and implementation of salary reviews cause a lot of distress for staff.

He said, the Judiciary “as a co-equal arm of government to Parliament, it is our further prayer that, the Parliamentary Service Regulation, 2014 (CI 118) as well as the Legal Service Regulation will be given due consideration in the Judicial Service Regulation.”

“In the spirit of our vision which is to deliver equal access to quality justice, we must adopt the principle of inclusiveness, participation, high ethical standards, equity, high integrity, professionalism, discipline and fair play.”

“These principles are not mere ideals; they are the very foundation upon which quality justice can be achieved for all,” Mr.Otuadded.

He also indicated that aside the Judicial Service Provident Fund (Tier 3), there exist the JUSCO Fund which is providing provision of flexible, affordable and tailor-made financial services to all employees, an accomplishment he said is very dear to the Association.

