GNS Foundation Screens Students For Sickle Cell

Over a hundred students of the La Bawaleshie Adventist Preparatory school and its residents have been screened for sickle cell disease organized by the Gibeleen and Sandra (G.N.S) Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization specializing in sickle cell management and associated haematological diseases.

The screening exercise was in commemoration of the World Sickle Cell Awareness Month to highlight the devastating nature of the disease and some preventive care to minimize the impact.

GNS Foundation founder, Sandra Amponsah Ayivor, indicated that the foundation observed this year’s awareness month with the objective of screening over 100 students including some residents for free.

“We are not just screening the students and residents but creating massive awareness on the devastating effects of the diseases. We have witnessed the massive effect of sickle cell disease and how it can prevent the younger generation from reaching their potential in life.

You would agree with me that a nation develops and moves to greater heights when its citizens are healthy holistically. Our impact today is a step in the right direction,” she said.

Madam Sarah further indicated that since the inception of the foundation in 2013, it has embarked on a number of projects including the donation to a sickle cell clinic, blood donation exercises, and planting of trees in honour of fallen heroes. The foundation also partnered with Sales Support Africa to provide wheelchairs, sanitizer, and Veronica buckets during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Medical Officer and Sickle Cell Specialist, Dr. Sylvester Annan Mensah, highlighted the need for the government to prioritise the treatment of sickle cell through supporting NGOs structured to sensitise communities about the significance of the disease.

He urged persons with sickle cell condition to frequent the clinic for check-ups adding, “Persons who have not yet checked their status are encouraged to visit the clinic for a checkup as it is important to know your genotype to save you from the devastating pains of being a sickle cell patient”.

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame, veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo among other dignitaries were present to observe the world sickle cell awareness creation month.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke