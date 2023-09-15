GSA Boss Appointed ‘Custodian Of Weights & Measures’

Prof. Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has appointed the Director-General of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Prof. Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo, as the ‘Custodian of Weights and Measures’ of the country.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday said the appointment, which took effect from September 11, 2023, is in pursuant to Section 60 of the Ghana Standards Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1078).

The statement said the appointment was to ensure that Ghana aligns with international standards in metrology, and added, “This is vital for international trade and collaboration, as it establishes Ghana as a reliable and compliant partner on the global stage.”

The statement explained that the Director-General, as the Custodian, is expected to appoint and deploy inspectors of weights and measures for the effective administration of weights and measures.

It pointed out that empowered by Section 62 of the Act, the Custodian has the power to enter premises and require the production and examination of the weight, measure or instrument in that place.

“The inspectors can seize the weight, measure or instrument for the purpose of comparing the seized weight, measure or instrument with a working standard. It is an offence to obstruct an inspector in his line of duty,” the statement said.

According to him, accurate measurements are fundamental to economic growth as they instil confidence in consumers, ensure that consumers receive what they pay for and that businesses operate on a level playing field.

It indicated that the appointment underscored the Minister’s commitment to enhance fairness and accuracy in trade through the enforcement of standards in trade and commerce.

“The Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority, will implement extensive engagements with the business community and the trading public. This outreach will aim to create awareness about the importance of weights and measures and the impact they have on businesses and trade,” it concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu