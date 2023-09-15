Rebecca Commissions Osenase Library

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo (middle) with other dignitaries in front of the new library

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday September 13, 2023, commissioned a new library at Osenase in the Eastern Region.

The ultra-modern library build with support from ASR Africa forms part of the Rebecca Foundation’s ‘Learning to Read, Reading to Learn’, initiative agreement between the two organisations to construct eight libraries in various communities across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, Mrs. Akufo-Addo, thanked the people of Osenase, chiefs, Member of Parliament, Charles Acheampong and the municipal assembly for their tremendous support for the project to be successful completed.

She, also, urged the traditional leaders and elders in the community to encourage their children to make proper use of the facility as they await the completion of other Libraries at Akropong, and the Achimota School Library.

“I am very excited to see the completion of this ultra-modern Library facility at Osenase here in the Eastern Region. This is indeed a dream come true.

I advise the children in this community and its environs to make good use of this facility since it will go a long way to help their future”, she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo added that the, ‘Learning to Read, Reading to Learn’ initiative is to support the government in achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 which aims to, “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

ASR Africa Managing Director, Ubon Udoh, expressed the company’s profound gratitude to the Rebecca Foundation for the partnership.

According to him, the organisation is going to do everything humanly possible to see to the completion of the other four Libraries.

“We at ASR Africa, are happy to partner the Rebecca Foundation in the construction of the four libraries and we would surely do more with the foundation,” he said.

Also, Member of Parliament for the area, Charles Acheampong, said, the whole Constituency and for that matter the Region is proud of the good works of the First Lady through the Rebecca Foundation in supporting women and children.

According to him, they have benefited directly from the numerous good works of the Rebecca Foundation with regards to health and now the library to improve learning among children.

“On behalf of my people, chiefs and elders of Osenase, I say a very big thank you to Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo for the kind heart you have for women and children in the country. We have seen all the massive works you and your partners are doing to help our various communities and we appreciate it. I want to also take the opportunity to also thank ASR Africa for their financial support to see to the completion of the ultra-modern library in my Constituency”, he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri