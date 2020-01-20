Justify Your Appointments… GFA Chief Charges Coaches

The GFA boss with newly appointed national team coaches and executive council members after the meeting

GFA President Kurt E.S. Okraku has called on the newly appointed national team coaches to justify their appointments.

Last week, the leadership of the GFA met with the newly appointed coaches and management committee heads of the various national teams and appealed to them to restore the glory days of the national teams.

“Out of many qualified coaches, you have been chosen to work as national team coaches for our country ahead of others. In making the decisions to appoint you, the Council knew very well what we wanted and looked at who can help us achieve our objectives and deliver on our mandate.

“Our national teams have not been successful in recent times and that’s partly because we diverted from our philosophy of having management committees for all national teams. We know how management committees have contributed to the success of our national teams in the past, hence our decision to appoint competent people as management members to help deliver our objectives for the national teams,” Kurt Okraku said.

He added, “At the launch of the football season, we made a commitment to help improve the quality of coaches on the local scene. We said that the best coaches from the Premier and the Division One League will be given opportunities to go on attachments with clubs in Europe.”

“This package is part of our efforts to ensure that Ghanaian coaches will be amongst the top ranked in the world,” the GFA boss stated.

A few days ago, the GFA made appointments to the various national teams after it dissolved it two weeks ago.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum