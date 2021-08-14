Justin Bieber Joins Wizkid & Tems On “Essence” Remix

Wizkid on Friday released a remix of his hit song with Tems, “Essence,” featuring Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, who personally stamped the song as “song of the summer”.

Prior to the release of the “Essence” remix, Wizkid on August 12, 2021, told fans to expect “something special”.

“Got something special for you guys tomorrow…,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hours later, Bieber shared a graphic featuring all three artists’ names on top of the song’s title.

“Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer,” he wrote in the caption.

The original version of Tems-assisted “Essence” was released in October 2020 from Wizkid’s album Made in Lagos.

It debuted on the US Billboard Hot 100 in July at No. 82 and is currently at No. 54.

The song was included in Spotify’s Song of the Summer playlist in June 2021, and in Barack Obama’s favourite songs of 2020 playlist.

Wizkid is set to release a deluxe version to highly successful Made In Lagos album. The Afrobeats star hinted at the deluxe version on Twitter while also sharing studio snapshots hinting at features from Buju, P.Prime and Bella Schmurda on the deluxe album.

