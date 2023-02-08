Juve Targets Avoiding Relegation

Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus are concentrating on just making sure they get enough points to avoid relegation from Serie A, coach Massimiliano Allegri said, as his side reassesses their season having been in third place a couple of weeks ago.

Juventus were deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings in January, leaving the country’s most successful team marooned in mid-table.

The club is now 13th in the standings with 23 points, 10 above the relegation zone.

“Right now the fact is that we have been deducted 15 points and we have to think about reaching the 40-point mark. It’s ironic, but we need to think about this objective first and then take it step by step,” Allegri told reporters on Monday ahead of the league trip to Salernitana on Tuesday.

“For us, facing the match with the right approach is important. We must put ourselves on par with Salernitana. We have to get back on track and set about catching the teams ahead of us and start climbing the table.

“Tomorrow’s match will be complicated. Their fans are passionate, [manager Davide] Nicola is doing a great job there and they are coming off a (2-1) victory in Lecce.”

Allegri also said that most of the squad is available for the match except for a few players.

“All the players are available apart from [Leonardo] Bonucci who has the flu, [Paul] Pogba who is recovering and [Leandro] Paredes who has a niggle,” he said.

Juve still have a chance of collecting some silverware this season as they remain in the Coppa Italia and Europa League.

“It’s a long season and we have to continue our journey. We are in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia and our aim is to progress in the Europa League as well,” Allegri added.

“We must do our talking on the field, though, without any excuses.”