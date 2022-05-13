Juvenile Trial For Kasoa Teen ‘Killers’

Dr. Dominic Eduah making a presentation at the signing

THE GHANA National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), through its foundation, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Youth Development Corporation (YDC) USA, a Michigan-based non-profit organisation, in Saginaw, Michigan.

The agreement, witnessed by the Mayor of Saginaw City, Brenda Moore, YDC Board Chair, Gary L. Loster, and other dignitaries, is aimed at collaborating to provide employable skills training, exchange programmes to Ghanaian youth, as well as sourcing for funding to support the various economic empowerment programmes designed and implemented by the GNPC Foundation.

In a brief remark, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, said the foundation and the YDC share a similar vision to improve the livelihoods of young people by equipping them with requisite skilled training, and expressed his delight in the opportunity to leverage on the expertise of YDC to support the youth of Ghana.

He reiterated GNPC’s commitment to seeing through the terms of the agreement to ensure it yields its desired impact.

On his part, Chief Executive and Founder of YDC-USA, Eric Eggleston, said his outfit’s mission is to empower and assist underserved young people with the essential social, vocational, academic, and life skills necessary to navigate a positive pathway to self-sufficiency and community responsibility. That, according to him, is reflective of GNPC’s work in building the capacity of the youth through technical and vocational training and thus, the aptness of the partnership.

YDC-USA is also partnering with two other Ghanaian state-owned agencies, the Ghana Digital Centers Limited and the National Service Scheme (NSS), which are involved in the development and implementation of various youth-centered programmes in Ghana.

This partnership is also expected to enhance YDC’s quest to expand its operations in Africa, with Ghana offering a stable, conducive environment for any developing economy.