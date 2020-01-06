JY Appiah Drags Grusah To Court

Alhaji Karim Grusah and Joseph Yaw Appiah

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Joseph Yaw (JY) Appiah, has filed a GH¢2m lawsuit against Alhaji Grusah, president of King Faisal, and Multimedia Group of Companies (Asempa FM) for character defamation.

The outspoken King Faisal chief was captured on Accra-based Asempa FM on August 23 last year making slanderous statements about the plaintiff, saying, “JY Appiah you are a foolish man, you are a thief, and that is why you were sacked from the Ghana COCOBOD, where you once worked. I will expose you, foolish man, you made Kwasi Nyankyi to fail, foolish man like you, thief,” he added.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant repeatedly used foul languages on him in public during the programme.

And in an Accra High Court Writ sighted by DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, Grusah’s statement has injured his (JY Appiah) reputation and has exposed him to hatred and contempt.

“The second defendant gleefully gave the first defendant a platform to execute first defendant agenda to destroy his hard earned reputation as a respected person in society and as a traditional ruler in particular,” it added.

Consequently, the Accra High Court has fixed January 9 as the next court date for the battle of the two football gurus.

And the plaintiff is making a claim of GH¢2m in damages for defamation of the plaintiff, an order of the Court directing the first defendant to retract the defamatory words uttered against the plaintiff and render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff on the radio station of the second defendant.

Again, a perpetual injunction has been placed on Grusah to restrain him from making any such defamatory statements against the plaintiff again and in the future and cost, including legal fee of the plaintiff.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum