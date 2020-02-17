Jzyno Out With New Single

JzYNo

Jonathan Lee Pratt, known in the entertainment circles as JzYNo, an AEMG record label’s signee, has released his new single titled ‘Kpan Kpan Me’.

Released in December 2019, ‘Kpan Kpan Me’ is a love song, and it is currently trending in Liberia.

The song featuring Teddyride, a Liberian musician, is equally enjoying airplay on leading radio stations in Ghana.

Jzyno was born in Liberia to a Ghanaian mother and a Portuguese father.

He is set to take the Liberian music industry to the next level.

‘Kpan Kpan Me’ is a perfect blend of fine tunes and vocals produced by KellzBeatz.

JzYNo is widely seen as one of Liberia’s fast-rising artistes.

In 2018, he released a single titled ‘Celebrity’, moving on in 2019 to release a couple of songs, including ‘Slow Mo’.

‘Slow Mo’ features songstress Naa Norley.

AEMG is a record label and service entertainment company which is specifically into the business of artiste management, music and movie production, event management, content creation and the provision of videography and photography services for events like birthday celebration, wedding, among others.

The label has managed one of Liberia’s biggest and most accomplished artistes, DenG.

DenG became the first and only Liberia artiste ever to be nominated for MTV Awards under the management of AEMG.

He also did major collaboration with top African artistes, including Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie (‘Janjay’) and Nigeria’s Kcee (‘Make Dem Talk’). Both songs instantly took Liberia by storm.

By Melvin Tarlue