Telefonika Supports Korle- Bu Children’s Cancer Ward

Dr. Amegan-Aho (2nd left) receiving the cheque from Abigail Ofosu Antwi (right)

Mobile phone retail company Telefonika has donated an amount of GH¢12,050 to the Children’s Cancer Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as part of its commitment to help improve the lives of children suffering from cancer.

The donation comes as a result of a customer promotion from Telefonika which was initiated earlier this month.

The General Manager of Telefonika, Abigail Ofosu Antwi, presented a cheque of GH¢12,050 to Dr. Amegan-Aho, a senior in Paediatric Haematology and Oncology at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

“We were happy to know that childhood cancer is curable, and this gave us the encouragement to invest in eradicating the disease. We are also not looking at a one-time donation but a long term relationship with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. So, we hope that subsequently you will hear from us and also in a much bigger way,” the Telefonika boss said.

The Head of the Public Relations Department at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Mustapha Salifu, was grateful to Telefonika, saying the kind gesture should be emulated by other corporate bodies.

“We cherish the relationship we have with philanthropic organizations and individuals. What Telefonika has done here today is an example we would want other corporate bodies and individuals to emulate. The Government of Ghana is providing funding for the services we offer here, but that is not sufficient. Therefore, we also rely on support from individuals or other bodies that are willing to help. So, we cherish you and we want to express our sincere appreciation for this kind gesture,” he said.