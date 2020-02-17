Asenso Determined To Capture Bantama

Francis Asenso-Boakye on his way to file his nomination

THE CAMPAIGN of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bantama Constituency in Kumasi is gaining ground as his popularity keeps soaring among delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in April this year.

The Michigan State University alumnus joined the race to compete against the incumbent MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, for the party’s slot for the December 7 general election.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye has promised to embark on a clean campaign devoid of insults, adding that he will continue to explain his plans to the constituents and work towards securing a better future for Bantama.

He told DAILY GUIDE that he was making inroads in the constituency and was confident the delegates would select him to push for more development in the area.

He said his campaign team would not get involved in unnecessary propaganda that does not inure to the benefit of the NPP as some of his opponents were seeking to do.

“It is not my style to engage in dirty politics. I always put my plans on the table devoid of insults and acrimony and try to convince the electorate with my messages,” he said.

“I will never descend into the gutters because I want political office. There are many people – both local and international – monitoring how I am maturing politically and I can assure you that I cannot disappoint them,” he added.

The aspirant further said, “Defeating an incumbent is not easy. It comes with commitment and hard work. Fortunately for me, the delegates have accepted the good plans I have for the constituency and they are backing me to become the next NPP candidate for Bantama.”

“There are still lots of work to do to secure victory and my campaign team is not leaving any stone unturned. I have huge respect for all those who have served Bantama as MPs and I would like to assure the public that when I am given the nod, I would not disappoint the people in the constituency,” he emphasized.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi