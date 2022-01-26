K. K. Sarpong Elected UPSA Chancellor

New UPSA Chancellor, Dr. K.K. Sarpong

The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has voted to appoint the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company, (GNPC), Dr. K.K. Sarpong, as the new Chancellor of the University.

In a circular to the University Community signed by the Registrar, Dr. Koryoe Anim Wright, the decision was taken at the 82th Meeting of the UPSA Governing Council held on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

“In filling the Chancellor role, the criteria and processes delineated in Section 14 of the University of Professional Studies Accra, Act, ACT 850 and Section 5.0 of the Statutes, were diligently followed,” he said.

It said in addition to the criteria stated in the Act and Statutes, the University also considered the following important qualities in the selection of the candidate.

“A personality that shares the University’s values, vision, goals, and ambitions and possesses an affinity for its work. Recognizes and celebrates the importance of higher education, has a distinguished public servant/service record; and possesses proven fundraising skills and international connections,” the statement said.

It further considered other qualities like the ability to promote the university and its achievements, regionally, nationally, and internationally, a proven mentorship and passion for social responsibility and community service and

excellent academic profile.

“We congratulate Dr. Sarpong on his appointment and proudly welcome him as UPSAs Chancellor. A formal installation ceremony will be held in the coming months.” It added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri