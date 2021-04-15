K-NET Threatens To Shut Down ‘Juju’ TV Channels

Internet and data service provider, K-NET, has threatened to remove from its Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms, television channels promoting the activities of scammers, spiritualists, money doublers, and fraudsters.

This caution follows the alleged killing of an 11-year-old boy by juveniles believed to be influenced by money ritual contents on television.

“In recent days, our attention has been drawn to the fact that some channels on our DTH platform use the medium to promote scammers, fraudsters, ‘juju’, and occultism, among others. While some of the content is alleged to have fuelled two young boys to kill another younger boy, there should not have been any place for them on the platform in the first place.

“We strongly advise that if you have been showing any of the content, then please cease and desist in order to restore the values of the platform. Any channel failing to adhere to this directive and utilizing our bouquet licence, albeit temporarily, will be left without the cover and as such will be removed from the platform,” portions of the statement said.

The statement also reminded the channels to abide by the recent Film Classification Public Announcement made by the National Film Authority and backed by the Development and Classification of Film Act 2016 – Act 935.

There has been a raging discussion on the kind of content aired on Ghanaian television channels following the murder of an 11-year-old boy allegedly by two teenagers at Atia Coca-Cola within the Amanfro Electoral Area in Accra.

Reports say the two teenagers planned to use the deceased for money ritual after contacting a traditional priest.

Many are of the view that the teenagers conceived the thought of money ritual after watching spiritualists and traditional priests advertising their claimed ability to make people instantly rich.

According to police documents, the two teenagers were inspired to carry out the crime after watching a spiritualist on TV talking about how he could make people rich.

There have been calls for a regulation of media content to address some of these excesses.