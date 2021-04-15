Dr. Akoto Osei’s Wife Goes Home

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei

The mass burial service for the late wife of the former Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation and a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tafo, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei will take place on Saturday, April 17 at St Bakhita Catholic Church, Sakumono.

The mass burial service of Mrs. Angelina Naana Anyiwaa Brobby Osei, who died on March 7, 2021, would be held at 12 noon at the St Bakhita Catholic Church, Sakumono, after which burial will take place in the Garden of Peace, Lashibi Funeral Home, also at Sakumono.

A memorial service will also be held for her at the St Bhakita Catholic Church on Sunday, April 18, at 9am.

The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo; the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, and former President J.A. Kufuor are expected to grace the funeral of Mrs.Naana Anyiwaa Brobby Osei.

Dr. Akoto Osei, who was also a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance under former President Kufuor, is currently the Presidential Advisor on the Economy and Finance to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He is the junior brother of distinguished Ghanaian career diplomat, Ambassador D.K. Osei, who is the President of Council on Foreign Relations, Ghana.

Mrs. Angelina Naana Anyiwaa Brobby Osei left behind three children in the persons of Anthony Akoto Osei Jnr, Albert Kwame Osei and Ashley Angela Morny, as well as two grandchildren.

Her siblings are Chris Wireko Brobby (Accra); Duke Wireko Brobby (USA); Mrs. Josephine Amoo-Mensah (USA); Charles Wireko (Accra); Bright Coleman (UK); Mrs. Eunice Wireko Brobby (Accra); Reks Wireko Brobby (Accra); Charles Dadzie (Accra) and Prof. Mark Duodu (Accra).

Some of the chief mourners of her funeral are Abusuapanin Nana Frimpong Ansah; Mampontenghene, Nana Saasi Ayeboafo II; Mampontenghemaa, Nana KyerewAkenten II and Linguist of Asantehene, Baffour Butuakwa Mensah.