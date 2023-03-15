Kabila Grabs Development Studies PhD

Dr. James Kwabena Bomfreh Jnr, aka Kabila

James Kwabena Bomfreh Jnr, aka Kabila, has grabbed a PhD in Development Studies.

His graduation came as a surprise to many, but it was a feat only a few could doubt.

The outspoken defender of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is also the first to graduate among eight fellows who were competitively selected for the ‘life course transitions and trajectories of persons with disabilities in West African Societies (LICOT-WASO)’ project.

The LICOT-WASO scholarship project is the first of its kind in West Africa and a collaborative academic venture between the Universität Siegen, Germany and the University of Ghana.

Dr. Bomfeh, who successfully defended his thesis, made some ground breaking findings, key among which is that “disability is not a taboo, but a competitive disadvantage to leadership” among the Asantes and Gonjas of Ghana.

This is contrary to widespread cultural misconceptions, according to him.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, the erudite Kabila said, “it is to God Almighty that all praise is due. He made this journey come to an end successfully. Jesus was by me throughout the difficulties. He enabled me to persevere to completion. Praise be to His name.”

When asked to celebrate the feat he said, “celebration is using the scholarship to serve society.”