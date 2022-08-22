Kaiya To Rock GMA-UK 2022

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK) have announced that reggae/afropop singer Kaiya from Guyana has been invited to perform at the awards ceremony slated for October 2022 in London.

Kaiya released her debut, ‘You Lost Me’ in March 2020 followed by another single, ‘So Nice’. She is currently working on her album with Esan Benzy, one of Guyana’s top crossover performers.

The organisers said Kaiya will be performing alongside some selected award-winning Ghanaian gospel, hiplife, afrobeat and dancehall artistes who will be supported by some of the artistes nominated for awards this year.

She is expected to thrill the audience with some captivating songs from her forthcoming EP.

Now in their sixth year, the awards, organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, celebrate outstanding musical achievements by Ghanaian artistes at home and in the UK.

Black Sherif leads this year’s nominations with 11, followed by KiDi with 9 and Kuami Eugene with 7.

The three are also up for the coveted Artiste of the Year award, and face competition from last year’s winner, Diana Hamilton, as well as King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Akwaboah and Celestine Donkor.

Kaiya who has performed on a number of international music platforms will visit Ghana this December to participate in this year’s edition of the annual ‘December in Ghana’ events in Accra.

Born Keisha Thomas in Guyana, Kaiya, who developed a love for singing at a young age said Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, India Arie, Monica, Tanya Stephens, Destra Garcia, Allison Hinds influence her music style.

Kaiya who is signed to Linmart Media has plans of doing collaborations with number of international artistes, including Haiti-born rapper Wyclef and one day opens a stage for Chronix as she grows in her career.

BY George Clifford Owusu