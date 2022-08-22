Mr Eazi Embarks On Campus Tour

Afropop superstar, Mr Eazi, is reviving his annual music event dubbed “Detty Rave” with a tour of Ghana’s universities.

The tour dubbed “Road to Detty Rave”, which kicked off on August 20 at the University of Cape Coast, will end on September 3.

On August 27, the “Road to Detty Rave” will make a stop at the University of Ghana, where students will be thrilled with live musical performances from Mr Eazi, with support from surprise guest artistes.

Mr Eazi and his team will then move to Sunyani, where it will make a stop at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on September 2.

The tour bus will make a final scheduled stop at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on September 3.

Since its inception in 2017, “Detty Rave” has witnessed performances from local and international acts such as Rick Ross, Koffee, Giggs, Afro B, Kranium, King Promise, Simi, Busiswa and KiDi, alongside some top DJs in Africa.

“Detty Rave” has been away for two years due to a COVID-19 imposed break. However, with demand for outdoor entertainment at an all-time high, Mr Eazi is bringing the event back with the theme, “Da Funk”.

The series of “Road to Detty Rave” concerts are preparing the grounds for the return of “Detty Rave” this December.