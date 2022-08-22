Ga Mantse Leads Post-Homowo Rites

The Ga Mantse sprinkling kpokpoi

The chiefs and people of Ga Mashie have marked the annual ‘Maamen’ ceremony with a call on the people of the Ga communities to unite in order improve the state of development in Accra.

The annual ‘Maamen’ ceremony, meaning ‘paying homage to departed kings,’ is performed after the celebration of the Homowo festival every year by the people of Ga Mashie in remembrance of their illustrious kings who have died.

Speaking for the stool to journalists at the stool house at Kinka in Accra on Saturday, Ga Mantse Afiyee, the stool priestess, said the Ga communities have not had the expected development over the years due to lack of unity, sometimes resulting in protracted litigations.

Ga Mantse Afiyee appealed to ruling families, chiefs and various clans to forgive one another and forge ahead in unity if they want to see the development of the region.

She said, “I am appealing to everyone to support the King to be able to develop the Ga community. We can only achieve the development we all desire if we are united as a people. We have lagged behind in terms of development, sometimes due to protracted litigations at the courts.”

“Some people also deliberately fuel and finance some individuals to litigate on some simple issues that could have been settled by ourselves at home. All these will not help us, let’s be united as we celebrate Homowo and mark this ceremony,” she added.

She appealed to President Akufo-Addo to help redevelop some parts of Accra, especially enclaves of past kings to help boost tourism especially during the Homowo festivities.

Chiefs, queen mothers, warriors, led by the Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, as part of the rites first visited the interment grounds of departed kings at the Royal mausoleum at Tesano, where the King dished out traditional meal ‘kpopoi’ and drinks on the tombs of the interred royals and communed with his ancestors.

The Ga Mantse later proceeded to a spot near the Accra Brewery Limited called ‘Akpadu Bu’, where King Tackie Tawiah I and family members have been interred since 1902.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his entourage subsequently walked through the principal streets of Accra, from CMB through the Accra Railway terminus and the central business district, and eventually converging on Makola to sprinkle the traditional meal and drinks at the forecourt of King Tackie Tawiah’s statue amid drumming and firing of musketry.

The ceremony finally ended at the Ga Mantse stool house where families, visitors, and others cleansed themselves.

The ‘Maamen’ ceremony also brought together some people from Teshie, Nungua, La among others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah